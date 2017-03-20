Ed Sheeran adds more tour dates after sellout

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran‘s a real sellout…and by “sellout,” we mean that he sold so many tickets for his tour that he had to add more shows.

Tickets for the first 49 concerts of Ed’s North American arena tour were gone “within minutes,” according to his record label, so he’s now added 11 additional shows. They include a third night at both Staples Center in Los Angeles and Barclays Center in New York, plus extra nights in Philadelphia, Chicago and Nashville, among other cities. The new dates go on sale this Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

As previously reported, Ed’s tour starts June 29 in Kansas City, Missouri, and is scheduled to wrap up in early October. Ed’s buddy James Blunt will open all the shows.

Ed’s new album ÷ (Divide) is #1 for a second week on the Billboard 200.

Here are the additional tour dates:

7/8 — Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

7/12 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

7/26 — Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

8/12 — Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

8/26 — Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Center

9/16 — Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

9/20 — Washington, D.C., Verizon Center

9/23 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

10/1 — Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

10/4 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

10/7 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

