Ecology Adopts New Rules For Railroad Owners, Operators That Transport Oil Products in Washington

The Washington state Department of Ecology adopted a new rule to establish oil spill contingency plan, drill and equipment standards for railroad owners and operators that transport oil products through the state. Chapter 173-186 WAC, Oil Spill Contingency Plan – Railroad was adopted on August 31, 2016.

Chapter 173-186 WAC establishes oil spill contingency plan, drill and equipment verification requirements, and provisions for inspection of records for owners and operators of railroads required to submit oil spill contingency plans under chapter 90.56 RCW, and for the response contractors that support the implementation of the railroad plans. The adoption of this rule requires railroads to develop and maintain contingency plans approved by Ecology. The rule applies to all railroads (not owned by the state) operating in Washington that transport bulk oil as cargo. The rule will go into effect on October 1, 2016.

Contingency plans for railroads will ensure that environmental and economic damages from oil spills are reduced and that public health and safety is protected through immediate notifications of spills and threats of spills, coordination with first responders, pre-staged oil response equipment, and personnel trained to respond to incidents in a rapid, aggressive, and well-coordinated manner. The rule also requires regularly scheduled oil spill drills to test and strengthen the plans through implementation.

Public Comments:

Ecology held a public comment period on this rule proposal from April 6, 2016 through June 10, 2016. Ecology’s response to comments received during the public comment period is now available at https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/publications/SummaryPages/1608021.html.

More information:

A copy of the Rule Adoption Notice is attached. The notice contains information about the rule, the response to comments received on the rule proposal, and appeal procedures.

For more information about this rule, including the Rulemaking order and the adopted rule text, visit the website for the rule at: http://www.ecy.wa.gov/programs/spills/rules/1514ov.html.

For questions or technical assistance to comply with the rule, please contact Linda Pilkey-Jarvis at (360) 407-7447 or at [email protected].

Appeal procedures:

This adoption can be appealed under procedures described in the Administrative Procedure Act (RCW 34.05), including those found in RCW 34.05.330.

