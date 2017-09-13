Echosmith releasing "Inside a Dream" EP; pushing back full-length album, tour

By Music News Group

Warner Bros. RecordsChange of plans, Echosmith fans.

The band has rescheduled its album release and tour dates. They’ll instead release a seven-song EP, titled Inside a Dream, on their previously-intended album release date, September 29.

In a statement, the band says, “I know that may come as a surprise and we are so sorry for the change, but we’ve been overrun with inspiration lately and have more we would like to add to the album.”

The new album is set for a spring 2018 release.

Echosmith — comprised of siblings Sydney, Noah and Graham Sierota — adds they’re pushing back the tour to coincide with the full-length album release so that they can play new songs for fans. All tickets and VIP packages will still be valid for the rescheduled dates.

The tour will now kick off April 4 in San Francisco, California, and wrap May 12 in Los Angeles.

Here’s the track list for the Inside a Dream EP:

“Lessons”

“Get Into My Car”

“Hurts to be 18”

“Future Me”

“Goodbye”

“Hungry”

“Dear World”

And here are the rescheduled tour dates:

4/4 — San Francisco, CA, Regency Ballroom

4/6 — Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

4/7 — Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

4/10 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

4/11 — Englewood, CO, Gothic Theatre

4/13 — Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

4/14 — Chicago, IL, Metro

4/15 — St. Louis, MO, Delmar Hall

4/17 — Indianapolis, IN, Deluxe at Old National Center

4/18 — Detroit, MI, Magic Stick

4/19 — Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall

4/20 — Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

4/22 — Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre

4/26 — Boston, MA, Royale

4/27 — Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

4/28 — New York, NY, Irving Plaza

4/29 — Washington, D.C., 9:30 Club

5/1 — Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

5/2 — Nashville, TN, 3rd & Lindsley

5/4 — Dallas, TX, Granada Theater

5/5 — Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

5/6 — Austin, TX, Emo’s

5/8 — Tempe, AZ, The Marquee

5/11 — San Diego, CA, Music Box

5/12 — Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda Theatre

