Echosmith, now a trio, announce sophomore disc “Inside a Dream”

Rene + RadkaEchosmith, the band that brought you “Cool Kids,” returns September 29 with their new album, Inside a Dream. A new track and video called “Goodbye” will be out this Friday.
The new album, the follow-up to their 2013 disc Talking Dreams, is Echosmith’s first as a trio. The family band’s guitarist, Jamie Sierota, decided to leave to spend more time with his wife and son. The remaining lineup includes vocalist Sydney Sierota and brothers Noah on bass and Graham on drums.
“We had to find ourselves as a trio instead of a quartet,” Noah says in a statement. Sydney adds, “At that point, we never had another musician on stage with us. That literally forced us on a journey of having to discover this sound. We still had electric guitars, but they weren’t the center of the music anymore.” That new sound features vintage synths, keyboards and drum machines, for an ’80s feel.
Echosmith will kick off a tour October 5 in Kansas City, MO, with the pre-sale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. You can access that by signing up for their mailing list at Echosmith.com. The general public can buy tickets July 14 at 10 a.m. local time.
Here are the tour dates:
10/5 — Kansas City, MO, The Truman
10/8 — Englewood, CO, Gothic Theatre
10/10 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot
10/11 — Boise, ID, Knitting Factory Concert House
10/13 — Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre
10/14 — Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom
10/18 — San Francisco, CA, Regency Ballroom
10/19 — Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda Theatre
10/21 — San Diego, CA, Music Box
10/24 — Tempe, AZ, The Marquee
10/26 — Dallas, TX, Granada Theater
10/27 — San Antonio, TX, The Aztec Theater
10/29 — Austin, TX, Emo’s
11/1 — Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
11/2 — St. Louis, MO, Delmar Hall
11/3 — Chicago, IL, Metro
11/4 — Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
11/5 — Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/8 — New York, NY, Irving Plaza
11/9 — Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts
11/10 — Boston, MA, Royale
11/13 — Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall
11/14 — Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre
11/17 — Indianapolis, IN, Deluxe @ Old National Center
11/18 — Nashville, TN, Cannery Ballroom
11/19 — Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse
11/20 — Washington, D.C. 9:30 Club
