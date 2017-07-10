Echosmith, now a trio, announce sophomore disc “Inside a Dream”

Rene + RadkaEchosmith, the band that brought you “Cool Kids,” returns September 29 with their new album, Inside a Dream. A new track and video called “Goodbye” will be out this Friday.

The new album, the follow-up to their 2013 disc Talking Dreams, is Echosmith’s first as a trio. The family band’s guitarist, Jamie Sierota, decided to leave to spend more time with his wife and son. The remaining lineup includes vocalist Sydney Sierota and brothers Noah on bass and Graham on drums.

“We had to find ourselves as a trio instead of a quartet,” Noah says in a statement. Sydney adds, “At that point, we never had another musician on stage with us. That literally forced us on a journey of having to discover this sound. We still had electric guitars, but they weren’t the center of the music anymore.” That new sound features vintage synths, keyboards and drum machines, for an ’80s feel.

Echosmith will kick off a tour October 5 in Kansas City, MO, with the pre-sale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. You can access that by signing up for their mailing list at Echosmith.com. The general public can buy tickets July 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Here are the tour dates:

10/5 — Kansas City, MO, The Truman

10/8 — Englewood, CO, Gothic Theatre

10/10 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

10/11 — Boise, ID, Knitting Factory Concert House

10/13 — Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

10/14 — Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

10/18 — San Francisco, CA, Regency Ballroom

10/19 — Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda Theatre

10/21 — San Diego, CA, Music Box

10/24 — Tempe, AZ, The Marquee

10/26 — Dallas, TX, Granada Theater

10/27 — San Antonio, TX, The Aztec Theater

10/29 — Austin, TX, Emo’s

11/1 — Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

11/2 — St. Louis, MO, Delmar Hall

11/3 — Chicago, IL, Metro

11/4 — Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

11/5 — Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/8 — New York, NY, Irving Plaza

11/9 — Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

11/10 — Boston, MA, Royale

11/13 — Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall

11/14 — Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre

11/17 — Indianapolis, IN, Deluxe @ Old National Center

11/18 — Nashville, TN, Cannery Ballroom

11/19 — Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

11/20 — Washington, D.C. 9:30 Club

