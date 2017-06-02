Earth, Wind & Fire approve of the Eagles’ decision to keep performing: “It’s gonna be healing”

In 1994, the late Maurice White, the founder of Earth, Wind & Fire, was forced to retire from touring with the band due to illness, but they carried on performing live. His brother Verdine White, also a founding member, tells ABC Radio he’s happy that the Eagles are doing the same, at least for these performances.

“I think it’s gonna be great for them…I think it’s gonna really be, probably, healing for Don [Henley] [and] for Joe Walsh,” Verdine tells ABC Radio. “And I think it’s good that they’re getting out and playing. Y’know, they’re kinda going through what we went through with Maurice.”

He adds, “People ask, ‘How do you deal with that?’ And it’s nothing you get over — you just honor it through doing the music.”

The Classic East and Classic West festivals — which will also feature Fleetwood Mac, Journey, The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan — are set to take place July 15 and 16 at Dodger Stadium and July 29 and 30 at Citi Field in New York. Newly released seats and single-day tickets go on sale Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Earth, Wind & Fire also are touring with Nile Rodgers and CHIC this summer, starting July 12 in Oakland.

