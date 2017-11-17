Eagles manager & guitarist Joe Wash confirm the band will tour in 2018

By Andrea Dresdale

Credit: Myriam SantosFollowing the January 2016 death of founding member Glenn Frey, The Eagles‘ future seemed in doubt, but the band eventually regrouped with Frey’s son Deacon and country star Vince Gill and played a series of shows this year. Now, longtime Eagles manager Irving Azoff and guitarist Joe Walsh have revealed in separate interviews that the band will continue performing in 2018.

Azoff tells Best Classic Bands that The Eagles are plotting “a handful” of stadium dates next summer with Jimmy Buffett, including one at Coors Field in Denver.

As for what the future holds for the group, Azoff says, “The Eagles are in an experimental phase.” He adds that he looks at the new shows as “a celebration of their music” rather than an Eagles tour: “I don’t know how long it’ll go.”

Regarding whether The Eagles might consider creating new music, Azoff says, “I don’t speculate there will be any [studio] recordings, based on the public’s willingness to listen at this point.”

Walsh, meanwhile, recently spoke with the Las Vegas Sun about The Eagles’ 2018 plans.

“[N]ext year we’re going to play between 40 and 50 shows,” the guitarist revealed. “It sure feels good to play our music for people again, and they know the words better than we do.”

About the group’s decision to continue after Frey’s death, Joe said, “We didn’t know if we could do it, so we had to try. Glenn’s son said OK and stepped up…He doesn’t know he’s great but he’s great, and that really helped us spiritually. Then we got Vince Gill and he filled in that ghost voice in the harmonies, and he’s a brilliant musician.”

Walsh wraps up a three-night stand at the House of Blues Las Vegas with shows this Saturday and Sunday.

