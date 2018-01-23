Dylan Farrow calls out Justin Timberlake for working with Woody Allen

Jessica Miglio / Amazon StudiosMany stars have denounced working with Woody Allen in the wake of the Time’s Up movement. Justin Timberlake, who worked with the director on Wonder Wheel, has not yet done so publicly, and now Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow is calling him out for it.

Farrow, who has accused Allen of molesting her when she was seven, took to Twitter to question Justin’s loyalty to Time’s Up.

It started when Justin tweeted a random question Tuesday, writing, “Can someone please explain the saying, ‘You just want your cake and to eat it too.’ What else am I about to do with a cake??”

Farrow responded with a biting critique of Justin’s actions.

“The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time,” she writes. “You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake).”

Allen has long denied Farrow’s claim of molestation.

