Ducky’s Bill Shot Down by Late Amendment, Supporters Making Plans for 2018

Ducky’s Bill has been shot down in the state legislature. Supporters are predicting the bill that would allow parents to administer medical marijuana to students will make it through Olympia in the 2018 legislature.

State Representative Jim Walsh is co-sponsor of House Bill 1060 he said timing killed its chances this year, “A sort of last minute commentary by the Superintendent of Public Instruction, which I was a little perplexed at because there were lots of hearings on this bill. OSPI could have chimed in earlier.”

Walsh said asking for the change so late meant that the amended bill would have to go back to the house for a vote. Had they asked sooner, the change would have had time to circulate. Walsh said, “If you were looking for a way to kill the bill, raising these questions at the last minute would be a way to do it.”

The State’s Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) asked for an amendment to the bill to include a “nuclear option” (or kill switch) in case federal regulators threatened to pull funding over the issue of medical marijuana on school grounds.

A companion bill SB 5290 didn’t make it out of the Senate this session.

The bill is named after an Aberdeen elementary school student affectionately known as Ducky who suffers from seizure disorders but is able to go to school if treated by medical marijuana. Citizen activist and father of the bill’s namesake John Barclay says he is already working on the 2018 version to include the nuclear option. “It just encompasses everything and it will hopefully make it through next year.” He said one of his bigger obstacles this year was the title of the bill, “Such a shocking title as ‘medical marijuana on schools.’ That [title] alarms quite a few legislators.”

Barclay said should the bill become law, he plans to name it FAE 57, which stands for “full access to education” for the 57 students that are currently on the state registry for medical marijuana.

