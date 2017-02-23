Ducky’s bill set to die in committee if no action by Friday

If the House Appropriations committee doesn’t move forward on a measure from Rep. Brian Blake (D—Aberdeen) by Friday, students may fail to receive needed medication on school grounds. Ducky’s Bill would allow schools to administer prescribed medical marijuana to students for medical purposes under specific guidelines.

“Every child should have the chance to take full advantage of what school has to offer, but Ducky and other kids with similar conditions aren’t getting that opportunity,” said Rep. Blake.

The bill is named after an Aberdeen student, affectionately known as Ducky, who suffers from seizure disorders but is able to go to school if treated by medical marijuana. Because of strict rules regarding marijuana on school grounds, legislation is necessary to allow students to receive prescribed medical marijuana. Ducky’s family believes this bill would allow her to be able to attend school full-time.

“I’ve witnessed what they are going through and it’s heartbreaking,” said Blake about Ducky’s family and their ordeal to ensure she gets an education. “We need to keep these children in school so they can learn and grow just like their classmates. That’s why this bill is so important.”

