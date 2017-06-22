Dryer Likely Cause of Central Park Fire, No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported from the scene of a house fire in Central Park this morning. Crews at the scene pulled a smoldering clothes dryer from an attached shed before digging into the exterior wall and attic space.

The residents had evacuated the home as crews from Fire District 2 responded to the 6700 block of Central Park Drive just after 7 AM Thursday morning. Acting Shift Lieutenant James Kuchiciak said from the scene, “We got toned out to a possible structure fire this morning, single family residence – evacuated, smoke showing from a storage area.”

A source tells us that neighbors spotted the fire from across the road around 6:37 AM and contacted the occupants. All, including the pets in the home, were evacuated safely.

Fire District 2 in Central Park had the intersection at Hill Road and Central Park Drive blocked for a couple of hours while crews made sure the fire did not extend into the home.

Kuchiciak said the fire appeared to have started in the clothes dryer. There was evidence that the fire burned a portion of the attic space. An estimate of damages was not available at the time of this report.

