Dry Bulk exports hit new record; help PGH finish strong in 2016

The Port of Grays Harbor reports a strong year, even with a strong U.S. dollar affecting trade in 2016. The port said in their latest newsletter that they saw 98 deep-water vessel calls at their 4 terminals, which equated to more than 154,000 hours worked by longshoremen at the docks, the equivalent of 86 full-time workers.

AGP’s operations at Terminal 2 saw a record volume of agricultural products exported through the facility, which helped bring the Port’s total tonnage handled in 2016 to more than 2.4 million metric tons.

Although total car volume was down for the year, Pasha Automotive moved 6 different auto makers through the port in 2016, and solidified a contract with VW to receive diesel buybacks in the Pacific Northwest.

A new tenant at the Satsop Business Park will put over 100 to work at a Customer Care center that Overstock.com is building.

Activity levels at the Westport Marina, Bowerman Airport and Friends Landing also remained in line with the previous year’s figures.

The Port will continue to focus on business development efforts in 2017 with their existing partners, as well as recruiting new private partners eager to utilize the Port’s infrastructure.

