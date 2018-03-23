Driver Sleeps as Semi Drives Through Park-And-Ride South of Cosmopolis

A semi-truck driver was injured when the Washington State Patrol says he fell asleep at the wheel this morning on US Route 101 just before the State Route 107 intersection 4 miles South of Cosmopolis.

The report said the 2016 Freightliner semi truck was Southbound on 101 before it drove through the park-and-ride parking lot before launching over a rock berm and coming to rest in the Northbound lanes of US 101.

The wreck was reported just after 1 a.m. Friday morning. A 40-year-old Olympia man was treated at the scene and released. The State Patrol said he may face First Degree charges of Negligent Driving.

