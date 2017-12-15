Download this: Taylor Swift app, "The Swift Life," debuts

By Music News Group

Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift‘s app has officially arrived.

Glu Mobile, the company behind Katy Perry Pop and the successful Kim Kardashian: Hollywood app, has announced that the The Swift Life is now available on the U.S. App Store.

As previously reported, the app focuses on connecting Taylor’s fans to both her and each other through a shared social feed. They’ll be able to collect stickers and Taymoji packs, post pictures, listen to music and view exclusive posts from Taylor herself. Fans will even get to check in with her cats, Meredith and Olivia.

The Swift Life is available for free from the U.S. App Store on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. It’s coming soon to Google Play.

