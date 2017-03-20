Don Henley to celebrate 70th birthday with Dallas concert, announces new tour dates

Danny ClinchDon Henley turns 70 on July 22, and the founding Eagles singer/drummer has announced plans to celebrate the milestone birthday with a special concert at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Texas native will be joined by several soon-to-be-announced special guests at the show.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting this Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com. Pre-sale tickets are available to American Express card members now through Thursday, March 23.

In addition to the concert, there will be a number of other events taking place in Dallas as part of Don’s birthday weekend, including a storytelling event and a Q&A session. The Runaway Tours company is offering a limited of number of special travel packages that will allow fans to attend the concert and the other events, as well as have a photo taken with Don.

In other news, Don has lined up a new series of North American solo concerts that will take place prior to his birthday bash. The shows get underway June 6 in Boston and are plotted out through a June 18 performance in St. Paul, Minnesota. Don will also join The Eagles for the upcoming Classic East/Classic West Festival, which will see them performing with Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan and other acts at L.A.’s Dodgers Stadium and New York’s Citi Field in July.

Here are all of Henley’s confirmed upcoming North American tour dates:

6/6 — Boston, MA, Blue Bills Bank Pavilion

6/8 — Washington, D.C., The Theater at MGM National Harbor

6/10 — Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Event Center

6/13 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Budweiser Stage

6/15 — Cincinnati, OH, PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

6/17 — Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/18 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

7/22 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center*

* = 70th birthday concert, with special guests to be announced.

