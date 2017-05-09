Dog Attacking Horses on Ocean Shores Beach Sends One to Hospital

Police say an unleashed dog caused a comotion that sent a teenager to the hospital and injured two horses at the beach in Ocean shores over the weekend.

Sgt. David McManus said that it was reported around 2 Sunday afternoon, just north of the W. Chance a la Mer beach approach. Witnesses reported a Pitbull was chasing two horses down the beach. One horse had a rider, while the other did not. The rider, a 15-year old girl from Hoquiam, was thrown from the horse as it ran from the dog. The dog did bite both horses, causing severe lacerations. The dog did not attack the girl in any way.

The rider was transported to Community Hospital by ambulance. The full extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

The horses are rental horses, owned by the Honey Pearl Ranch. The dog’s owner is a 31-year old man from Lacey.

The dog’s owner has been issued an infraction ticket for Animal at Large. After further investigation by Code Enforcement/Animal Control Officer Beebe, additional charges may be filed. The dog also may be officially declared a Potentially Dangerous Dog.

The Ocean Shores Police Department would like to remind everyone that dogs must be kept on a leash everywhere in the City, including the beach and city parks. The only exception is the Dog Training Area on the beach just south of the Taurus beach approach.

