Does Taylor Swift's 3-D VIP tour invite reveal her stage design?

Fans who paid for a VIP package for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour have evidently received their personal invitations to the festivities, and boy, are they impressive.

A British journalist tweeted a video of the invitation, a 3-D popup extravaganza complete with a video screen that shows a message from Taylor. “Hey guys, if you’re watching this right now, then you got a VIP package for the Reputation tour and I’m so excited that you did. I’m so excited that you wanted to come. I am so stoked about it,” she says in the brief video clip.

The invitation might also give a sneak peek at the stage design for the tour. It appears to show a stage with two crossed runways, each ending in a small mini stage. Behind that are some panels, and the whole thing is wrapped in the fake newsprint that’s on the cover of the Reputation album. Behind and above the stage is a video screen.

In addition to the invite, the most expensive VIP package also includes admission to the “ultra exclusive Snake Pit,” as well as a hardback book of poetry, paintings and photos, a tour laminate, a commemorative ticket and ticket holder, a patch, and the Reputation album.

The Reputation tour kicks off May 8 in Glendale, AZ.

