Doctor who treated Prince pays $30k fine to settle alleged controlled substance violations

Kevin Mazur/WireImageThe doctor who wrote painkiller prescriptions for Prince‘s drummer, despite allegedly knowing the drugs would actually be taken by Prince, has agreed to a civil settlement with federal investigators.

Dr. Michael T. Schulenberg has agreed to pay a $30,000 civil fine and will be monitored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency for two years, according to United States Attorney Gregory G. Brooker.

In a statement provided to ABC News, Schulenberg’s attorney says his client agreed to settle “alleged civil claims in order to avoid the expense, delay, and unknown outcome of litigation.” Schulenberg was facing alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act.

Investigative records unsealed in April of 2017 revealed Schulenberg allegedly prescribed oxycodone for Prince but put the prescription in the name of the artist’s longtime friend and bodyguard, Kirk Johnson, “for Prince’s privacy.”

Schulenberg’s attorney statement also declares: “The United States Attorneys’ Office for the District of Minnesota has confirmed that he is not a target in any criminal inquiry and there have been no allegations made by the Government that Dr. Schulenberg had any role in Prince’s death. Dr. Schulenberg affirms his previous statement that he did not prescribe opiates to any patient with the intention that they be given to Prince.”

“After he learned of Prince’s addiction, [Schulenberg] immediately worked to refer Prince to a treatment facility and to transfer care to a chemical dependency specialist,” the statement says.

The agreement was revealed fewer than two hours before a scheduled news conference during which Carver County, MN officials are expected to announce what, if any, criminal charges will be brought in Prince’s death, and against whom.

Prince died April 21, 2016 at age 57 of an overdose of the powerful painkiller fentanyl. Where Prince obtained the fentanyl is still apparently unknown.

