Distracted Driver on Westport Highway Sends Two to Hospital

A car rear-ended another car that was trying to make a left turn on the Westport highway in Ocosta yesterday, sending both drivers to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol reports that a 2007 Chevy Cobalt was stopped on State Route 105 to turn left into a driveway near milepost 36 at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A Northbound 1994 Oldsmobile 98 failed to stop on the two-lane highway and struck the car from behind.

A 42-year-old Hoquiam woman in the Cobalt, and an 18-year-old Montesano woman in the Oldsmobile were transported to Community Hospital with undisclosed injuries. The Montesano woman was charged with following too close, distracted driving.

