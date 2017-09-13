Did Taylor Swift really leave her scarf at Maggie Gyllenhaal’s house?

By Music News Group

Mert & MarcusNo, Maggie Gyllenhaal is not holding Taylor Swift‘s scarf hostage.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Maggie was asked about a line in Taylor’s 2012 song “All Too Well,” which was allegedly written about Taylor’s short-lived romance with Jake Gyllenhaal.

The lyric goes, “Left my scarf there at your sister’s house.” So inquiring fans want to know: Did Taylor actually leave her scarf at Maggie’s house?

“I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf,” Maggie replied. “What is this?”

After host Andy Cohen explained the lyric, Maggie said, “I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible. I don’t know. But I have been asked this before.”

Taylor and Jake dated briefly back in 2010.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments