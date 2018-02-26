Did Taylor Swift move in with her boyfriend?

Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift and her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, are keeping their relationship on the down low, and they’re reportedly spending an awful lot of time holed up at Joe’s place in London. However, it doesn’t appear as though they’ve moved in together just yet.

The British tabloid paper The Sun reports that since Taylor doesn’t have her own home in London, she stays at Joe’s pad in the North London neighborhood of Crouch End.

A source dishes, “Taylor has been spending a lot of time at Joe’s house, and has been enjoying going out with his pals to their favorite local haunts. She always tries to keep a low profile, but has been having a lot of fun with the group.”

“Some have even been joking that it’s as if she’s moved in with him, as Taylor doesn’t have her own place to live in when she’s staying in the U.K.,” adds the source, who notes, “She and Joe haven’t quite got to that stage, though.”

Many of the songs on Taylor’s album Reputation seem to have been inspired by her relationship with Joe, but she, of course, hasn’t confirmed that. What is definite, though, is that the two will have to part so that Taylor can kick off her massive Reputation tour, which gets underway May 8 in Glendale, AZ.

