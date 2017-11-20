Did Mariah Carey experience sexual harassment? "Yeah. But I'm not gonna make it all about me"

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Lou RoccoMariah Carey wants you to know that she’s suffered through her share of sexual harassment on her way to the top — but she’s not going to name names.

During a chat with the Hollywood Reporter, the interviewer suggested to Mariah that she “probably had to deal with a lot of sleazy guys on your way to stardom,” and asks if all the stories coming out now about sexual harassment and misbehavior “bring anything up for you.”

“Does it bring up anything from my own life? Yeah,” replies Mariah. “But I’m not going to make it all about me. I throw my support toward those women who have come forward. And in an earnest way, from my heart.”

She adds, “I have to say everybody is being very courageous in these circumstances and so it’s a tip of the hat to them. They are brave. And yeah, these are some very strong women and it’s something to be admired. Of course, we hope things change and we hope that people don’t have to go through these things anymore.”

The singer, who currently has an on-demand animated Christmas special and DVD called All I Want for Christmas is You, says she has one wish for Christmas this year.

“Peace and harmony,” she tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Can we have that?”

