Did Katy Perry just reveal her pet name for Orlando Bloom?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEGKaty Perry and her former boyfriend Orlando Bloom have been rumored to be back together for quite some time now, and Tuesday night in Tokyo, Japan, she sounded like she was dedicating one of her songs to him…or at least to someone with a weird nickname.

As fan video reveals, Katy tells the audience in Tokyo, “I feel very loved. And this next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never, ever, have felt this feeling before…This feeling of love.” She then adds, “This is called, ‘Into Me You See,’ for bubby doe.” At least, it sounds like she says “bubby doe.”

Why do fans think she was referring to Orlando? People reports that fans spotted him in the crowd, and he confirmed on his socials that he happened to be in Tokyo last night.

Fans also point out that according to Urban Dictionary, “Bubba Doo” is an affectionate nickname for a male you adore.

Earlier this year, Katy and Orlando were spotted vacationing together in the Maldives, and sightseeing in Prague. A source told People that the two are back together but are “taking it slow.”

