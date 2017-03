Richard E.(Dick) Skewis of Ocean Shores is officially retired but he is definitely not resting. For Skewis, retirement just means a new career. His business card identifies him as “AARP Foundation Tax Aide and Partnership and Communications Specialist.” Looking back at a lifetime of professional experience, he is now donating his time and his knowledge […]

The post Dick Skewis and AARP Volunteers Prep Tax Returns for Senior Harborites appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments