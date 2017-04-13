Despite reports, Cher says her 91-year-old mom is “fabulous”

JB Lacroix/WireImageAfter Cher dropped out of filming a Lifetime movie about the Flint water crisis due to a “serious family issue,” some speculated that it was due to concern about her mother’s health. But Cher tells Entertainment Tonight that her mom is “doing really great.”

Speaking to ET at the premiere of the movie The Promise, Cher says her mom, Georgia Holt, “is 91 and she’s fabulous.” Cher added, “She has some rough moments but for all [intents and] purposes, she barely takes any medication.”

“She has to worry about just a few things, about getting pneumonia,” Cher continued. “That’s the thing I worry about the most.”

A source had previously told ET that Cher left the movie because of her mom’s “fragile” state.

Cher attended the premiere of The Promise because it’s about the Armenian genocide that took place in Turkey and the Ottoman Empire in 1915. Cher, who was born Cherilyn Sarkisian, is of Armenian descent. At the premiere, she posed with another famous Armenian: Kim Kardashian.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.