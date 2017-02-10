Derek Hough Debuts Video He Created for Michael Buble’s “I Believe in You”

Evaan KherajMichael Buble‘s romantic new music video — directed, choreographed and starring Derek Hough — has debuted just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The video for “I Believe in You” features a couple at various stages of their lives together. It’s a story inspired by the song’s lyrics, as well as memories of Derek’s own grandparents.

“It’s been a pleasure to work on this project — a positive story about everlasting love,” Derek writes on Facebook. “Sending all that energy to Michael and his wonderful family #believeinyou.”

Derek stepped in to make the video while Michael takes time out of the spotlight to care for his three-year-old son Noah, who’s battling cancer. Michael recently shared the good news that his son’s treatment is progressing well.

