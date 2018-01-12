Dennis Company Family Announces Sale to Westlake Ace Hardware

Co-owners, Brent Dennis and Randy Dennis, have agreed to the sale of Dennis Company to Westlake Ace Hardware.

The Dennis family said in a press release yesterday that the sale will be effective March 26th of this year at all five Dennis Company locations which include Aberdeen, Elma, Long Beach, Montesano, and Raymond.

The stores will retain the Dennis Company name, management, employees, and products. They’ll also become part of the Ace network and will be a division of Westlake Ace Hardware, who owns 121 hardware stores in 10 states including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Washington.

As always, customers will continue to enjoy the exemplary service and care they have come to expect from the Dennis Company. Being part of the Ace family will give Dennis Company customers access to more than 70,000 products, both in-store and through special order.

Established in 1905, The Dennis Company has successfully operated through four family generations while being involved and supporting the communities who have supported them. The new ownership will continue to be an active participant in the communities they serve.

Westlake Ace Hardware has been in operation for more than 100 years. With the acquisition of the Dennis Company, it will own 121 neighborhood hardware stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Washington. Westlake has been part of the Ace Hardware Cooperative since 1959, its largest member, and a wholly owned Ace subsidiary since 2012.

