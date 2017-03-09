Deluxe “Joshua Tree” Reissue Coming in June

Interscope Records/UMeToday is the 30th anniversary of the release of U2’s The Joshua Tree, and to mark the occasion, the band has announced that it’s reissuing the world-beating album on June 2 in a variety of versions, including a four-CD box set.



The first disc in the box set will feature a remastered version of the original album. The second has audio from a 1987 concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and the third contains 2017 remixes of several Joshua Tree songs created by U2 producers Daniel Lanois, Jacknife Lee, Steve Lillywhite and Flood. The fourth includes rarities, outtakes, B-sides and alternate mixes.

The package also contains an 84-page hardback book of unseen photographs taken by The Edge in 1986 during U2’s Joshua Tree photo session in the Mojave Desert, and a folio of eight prints of pics snapped by acclaimed photographer Anton Corbijn, who shot the Joshua Tree cover.

The box set will also be available on vinyl, but if you want less U2, there will be standard CD editions of the remastered disc, and a two-CD deluxe version featuring the original album and the live disc.

As previously reported, U2 also will be celebrating The Joshua Tree‘s 30th anniversary this year by mounting a world tour that will feature a full performance of the entire album. The trek will kick off with a North American leg that runs from a May 12 show in Vancouver, Canada, through a July 1 concert in Cleveland.

Here’s the full track list of the CD super deluxe box set of The Joshua Tree:

CD1 — The Joshua Tree

“Where the Streets Have No Name”

“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

“With or Without You”

“Bullet the Blue Sky”

“Running to Stand Still”

“Red Hill Mining Town”

“In God’s Country”

“Trip Through Your Wires”

“One Tree Hill”

“Exit”

“Mothers of the Disappeared”

CD2 — Live at Madison Square Garden 1987

“Where the Streets Have No Name”

“I Will Follow”

“Trip Through Your Wires”

“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

“MLK”

“Bullet the Blue Sky”

“Running to Stand Still”

“In God’s Country”

“Sunday Bloody Sunday”

“Exit”

“October”

“New Year’s Day”

“Pride (In the Name of Love)”

“With or Without You”

“Party Girl”

“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

“’40′”

CD3 — 2017 Remixes

“One Tree Hill” (2017 Remix — St Francis Hotel)

“Bullet the Blue Sky” (2017 Remix — Jacknife Lee)

“Running to Stand Still” (2017 Remix — Daniel Lanois)

“Red Hill Mining Town” (2017 Mix — Steve Lillywhite)

“With or Without You” (2017 Remix — Daniel Lanois)

“Where the Streets Have No Name” (2017 Remix — Flood)

CD 4 — B-Sides/Outtakes

“Luminous Times (Hold On to Love)”

“Walk to the Water”

“Spanish Eyes”

“Deep in the Heart”

“Silver and Gold”

“Sweetest Thing”

“Race Against Time”

“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” (Steve Lillywhite Alternative Mix ’87)

“One Tree Hill Reprise” (Brian Eno 2017 Mix)

“Silver and Gold (Sun City)”

“Beautiful Ghost/Introduction to Songs of Experience”

“Wave of Sorrow (Birdland)”

“Desert of Our Love”

“Rise Up”

“Drunk Chicken/America”

