DeKay Road Victim Released From Hospital, Accused Attacker Held on Assault Charges

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman suspected of attacking neighbors on the DeKay Road with a hatchet last week North of Hoquiam.

Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Shumate said that 29-year-old Alicia Marie Lamb was released from Grays Harbor Community Hospital on Saturday and was immediately booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail. According to their website, she is being held on Murder 1 and DUI charges, but Shumate said that the county prosecutor’s office plans to charge her with Assault 1st degree and Burglary 1st degree.

Shumate said that when considering Assault vs. Attempted Murder charges, the Assault 1st degree carries a longer sentence.

The 82 year old victim from the assault was released from Grays Harbor Community Hospital on Sunday and is staying with family.

Comments