Dekay Road Citizens Defend Themselves Against Attacker

is morning at approximately 5:40 am, a female called the Grays Harbor Communications Center and was yelling that she found Lindsey Baum and was going to kill the person that had her. The female then claimed that the person was now dead in his car. Dispatch was able to give a general location of the call as Dekay Road of Hoquiam before the female terminated the call.

Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Hoquiam Police Department immediately responded. At 5:44 am, dispatch received a call from a resident in the 100 block of Dekay Road advising that an unknown female with a hatchet had forced her way into the residence and was damaging furniture. The residents were able to get the female to leave without any injury to themselves.

Two Hoquiam officers arrived on scene first and located the female at a residence across the street from the first reporting party. The female was still armed with a hatchet but the Hoquiam officers were able to disarm her prior to detaining her.

As deputies arrived on scene, the officers located an injured 82 year old man inside his home near the location where the female had been located. The man sustained substantial injures to his head and body from being struck several times by the female with the hatchet. While the man did sustain significant injures, it was not believed to be life-threatening. However, It appeared that the man did an exceptional job at trying to fend off the female attacker as she pursued him inside his home. The man was home alone at the time of this attack.

Aid had arrived on scene and was attending to the elderly victim. The female suspect then started to bang her head on the patrol vehicle’s door and cage. Officers removed her from the patrol vehicle to prevent the female from causing harm to herself. The female stated to officers that she recently consumed mushrooms. Officers requested a second ambulance as there were concerns the female was experiencing some sort of medical event related to drug intoxication. Shortly thereafter, the female went unconscious. The second aid crew arrived and transported the female to Grays Harbor Community Hospital. She was in critical condition at the time of this release. Deputies are currently with the suspect at the hospital.

The victim was also transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for treatment.

The female suspect, a 29 year old Hoquiam resident, was well known to the Hoquiam Police Department. They had recently arrested her on a warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia as well as a separate charge of Criminal Trespass. The female was able to bail out from jail yesterday.

Deputies and detectives will be working throughout the day on this investigation. The female suspect was not known to either of the victims on Dekay Road.

