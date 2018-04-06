Defense secretary downplays concerns about border force, Syria policy

Over the last two weeks, President Donald Trump has publicly surprised the Pentagon on major issues – from monitoring the Mexican border to U.S. policy in Syria.

Asked about those issues on Friday, Defense Secretary James Mattis seemed to nonchalantly signal one message: Don’t worry.

Earlier this week, Trump said he wanted the military to guard the U.S. border with Mexico until the wall was built and there was “proper security.”

But as of Thursday, the Pentagon still had not received details from the Department of Homeland Security about how many Guardsmen might be needed. Accordingly, Pentagon officials have been unable to provide details about the new border mission including how long those troops would serve, whether they would be armed, or who would pay for it.

WE WILL PROTECT OUR SOUTHERN BORDER! pic.twitter.com/Z7fqQKcnez— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

On Thursday, the president estimated he would ask governors to send 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard…

