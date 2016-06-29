Deer in Roadway the Cause of Two-Vehicle Accident

An airborne deer is the cause of a two-vehicle accident that sent one person to the hospital yesterday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that a 1998 Suzuki Swift struck the deer while driving East on State Route 108 just before 2 Tuesday afternoon. The collision, about 2 miles East of McCleary, sent the deer flying into the windshield of an oncoming 2012 Ford Transit Van.

A 65-year-old Shelton man in the Suzuki was uninjured, the 42-year-old McCleary man driving the van was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with undisclosed injuries.

