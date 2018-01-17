David Cook's new EP, "Chromance," debuts next month

By Music News Group

Analog Heart Music/PledgeMusicDavid Cook has announced a release date for his new EP, Chromance.

The former American Idol winner will be releasing the collection of six songs on February 16, after involving his fans in its creation through a PledgeMusic campaign.

- Advertisement -

Chromance will be available through PledgeMusic.com/DavidCook as well as other digital retailers. Fans who pre-order now will receive two instant grat tracks: “Ghost Magnetic” and “Gimme Heartbreak.”

The EP also features a cover of Phil Collins‘ “Another Day in Paradise” and songs called “The Lucky Ones,” “Warfare” and “Circles.”

David has announced February tour dates as well. He’ll hit the road beginning February 15 in his current hometown of Nashville, Tennessee and wrap things up on February 24 in Leesburg, Virginia.

Here’s a list of the tour dates:

2/15 — Nashville, TN, The Basement East

2/16 — St Louis, MO, Delmar Hall

2/19 — Annapolis, MD, Rams Head On Stage **Full Band Acoustic show

2/21 — New Hope, PA, New Hope Winery **Full Band Acoustic show

2/22 — New York, NY, (Le) Poisson Rouge

2/23 — Washington DC, Pearl Street Warehouse

2/24 — Leesburg, VA, Tally Ho Theatre

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments