David Cook to star on Broadway in "Kinky Boots"

Matthew MurphyDuring his time on American Idol, David Cook sang a Broadway tune from Phantom of the Opera. Now, he’ll be singing a lot of them, on Broadway.

Starting April 3, David will take over the role of Charlie Price in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, which features songs written by Cyndi Lauper. David posted a photo of himself in the traditional Kinky Boots pose: wearing a jacket and tie on top, then boxers and thigh-high, red sequined platform boots on the bottom.

In a statement, David says, ‘I am honored I am going to be part of this show and get to work with so many amazing people. I love the collaborative aspect of theater, too, the idea of being part of a creative team and working it out in front of an audience each night.”

Based on the 2005 British film of the same name, Kinky Boots is about Charlie Price, who inherits a failing shoe factory from his dad. He forms an unlikely partnership with a drag queen named Lola and finds a new line of business in making and selling sexy boots for male drag performers.

During a portion of David’s run in the show, Kristen Maldonado of Pentatonix will play his character’s girlfriend, Lauren.

Here are David’s tour dates:

In other David Cook news, his new EP Chromance is out tomorrow, February 16 via PledgeMusic.com and other digital retailers. He’ll kick off a brief tour in support of the EP tonight in Nashville, TN.

2/15 — Nashville, TN, The Basement East

2/16 — St Louis, MO, Del mar Hall

2/19 — Annapolis, MD, Rams Head On Stage **Full Band Acoustic show

2/21 — New Hope, PA, New Hope Winery **Full Band Acoustic show

2/22 — New York, NY, (Le) Poisson Rouge

2/23 — Washington DC, Pearl Street Warehouse

2/24 — Leesburg, VA, Tally Ho Theatre

