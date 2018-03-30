Daughtry is back...with "Backbone"

Dove ShoreDaughtry is standing up straight and tall with a new single.

The group has just released “Backbone,” their first new original song since 2016. It’s a taste of the band’s upcoming fifth album, due later this year; an official first single will be out soon.

- Advertisement -

Of the rocking tune, Chris Daughtry says, “This is just a little something to get everyone ready for the record. It’s been so long since we gave you new music that it only felt right to drop something fresh. We’ve put a lot into this music, and we can’t wait to share what’s to come.”

The band has been performing “Backbone” on their current headlining tour, which stops in Worcester, MA on Saturday. The trek wraps up April 20 in Miami, Oklahoma.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.