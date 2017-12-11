Daughtry announces spring tour, online gaming for fans

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCThey haven’t announced new music…yet…but Daughtry will be hitting the road in March.

Chris Daughtry & company have announced a tour kicking off March 3 in Clearwater, FL and wrapping up April 20 in Oklahoma. The band has been working on new music for their fifth album, the follow-up to 2013’s Baptized.

In other Daughtry news, the band has launched an online gaming site called Daughtry Games. It’s essentially a website where you can play online blackjack and poker, but with “DAUGHTRY Dollars” instead of real money.

As you play, you gain experience points, and become eligible to win memorabilia, concert tickets and Daughtry experiences. The first 250 people who sign up will receive a bonus of 50,000 DAUGHTRY Dollars to their account.

Here are Daughtry’s tour dates:

3/3 — Clearwater, FL, Capitol Theater

3/7 — Ft. Myers, FL,,Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

3/8 — Sarasota, FL, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

3/10 — Orlando, FL, Bayside Stadium – SeaWorld Florida

3/11 — Greensville, SC, Peace Center Concert Hall

3/13 — Augusta, GA, William G. Bell Auditorium

3/15 — Wilmington, NC, Cape Fear Community College

3/17 — Staten Isand, NY, St. George Theatre

3/18 — Baltimore, MD, Hippodrome Theatre

3/20 — Greensburg, PA, Palace Theatre

3/21 — Lancaster, PA, American Music Theatre

3/23 — Atlantic City, NJ, Caesars Atlantic City – Circus Maximus

3/24 — Westbury, NY, Theatre at Westbury

3/25 — Jim Thorpe, PA, Penn’s Peak

3/27 — Englewood, NJ, Bergen Performing Arts Center

3/29 — Utica, NY, The Stanley

3/30 — Portland, ME, Aura

3/31 — Worcester, MA, Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts

4/3 — Morristown, NJ, Mayo Performing Arts Center

4/4 — Port Chester, NY, The Capitol Theatre

4/6 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun

4/7 — Albany, NY, Palace Theatre

4/8 — Concord, NH, Capitol Theatre

4/10 — Niagara Falls, NY, Rapids Theatre

4/11 — Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live

4/13 — Waukegan, IL, Genesee Theatre

4/14 — Red Wing, MN, Treasure Island Resort & Casino – Indigo Bay

4/16 — Joliet, IL, Rialto Square Theatre

4/17 — Milwaukee, WI, The Pabst Theatre

4/19 — Salinas, KS, Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

4/20 — Miami, OK, Buffalo Run Casino

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.