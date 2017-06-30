Dating Jennifer Lopez a “humbling experience” for Alex Rodriguez

Karwai Tang/WireImageJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been dating for months, something the former New York Yankees slugger calls a “humbling” experience.

During an appearance on Thursday’s The Tonight Show, the Fox Sports commentator and Good Morning America contributor told host Jimmy Fallon, “This has been one of the most humbling experiences of my life.”

“When I was on the Yankees and won a world championship and you know, you wear the pinstripes, it’s pretty cool,” he continues, but says when he’s out with J-Lo, people “confuse me with the security guard all the time.”

Adds A-Rod, “We were at the Met Ball and the paparazzi were screaming at me, not even in English, ‘Get the hell out of the way, get the hell out of the way, we’re gonna take a picture!’”

The longtime friends, both 41, reportedly started dating about six months ago. Rodriguez first confirmed the relationship on an episode of The View back in April.

