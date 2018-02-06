Dates are multiplying for Ed Sheeran's Divide stadium tour

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Paula LoboEd Sheeran’s multiplying the dates for the North American leg of his Divide stadium tour.

He’s now added eight shows to the tour, which starts August 18 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Among the new stops: San Francisco, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Nashville and Milwaukee. Second nights have also been added in Foxboro, MA and East Rutherford, NJ.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local times. Presale tickets go on sale February 12th.

Ed’s coming off two Grammy wins for Pop Vocal Album of the Year for his best-selling album Divide, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Shape of You.”

Here are Ed’s newly announced dates:

8/21 — San Francisco, CA, AT&T Park

9/8 — Detroit, MI, Ford Field

9/14 — Foxboro, MA, Gillette Stadium

9/21 — East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

9/30 — Pittsburgh, PA, PNC Park

10/4 — Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

10/6 — Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

10/23 — Milwaukee, WI, Miller Park

