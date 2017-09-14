Daryl Hall says he and John Oates "don't have anything to say together creatively"

By Andrea Dresdale

Mick Rock/Wolfson EntertainmentWhile Daryl Hall and John Oates still tour together — in fact, they’re on tour now — the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers haven’t made a studio album together since 2006. When asked in a recent interview with the San Jose Mercury News why that is, Hall had a shockingly blunt answer.

“Because we don’t have anything to say together creatively. How’s that?” Daryl responded.

“We exist for what we did together in the past,” he explained. “But as one grows up, one becomes more individualistic in one’s life. When you are 20 years old, you need a buddy. When you’re…70 years old, you don’t need a buddy as bad. So what we do is work separately. And we’re very happy about it.”

Daryl also explained why their act’s official name is Daryl Hall & John Oates, and not “Hall & Oates,” as people often refer to them.

“The reason we’ve always insisted on our full names is because we consider ourselves to be two individual artists. We’re not really a classic duo in that respect,” Daryl told the newspaper. “We don’t really do a lot together other than share a stage.”

He added, “We always wanted to be looked at as separate people…it’s just one of those things. For the most part, people do relate to us as individual artists as well as for what we do together.”

But evidently, Daryl’s desire for him and John to be seen as “separate people” isn’t working. The Mercury News informed him that when you Google “Hall & Oates,” the first related question that comes up is, “Which one is Oates?”

Daryl’s response? He declared, laughing, “Well, that’s the f***ing stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. That’s what came up after all these years? ‘Which one is John Oates?’ That’s why the Internet f***ing sucks.”

