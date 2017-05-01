Culvert Repairs Close Failor Lake Road for Two Days

ITT Rayonier is planning a 2-day closure of the Failor Lake Road beginning today.

The road leading to the Failor Lake Water Access Site in western Grays Harbor County will be closed to the public May 1-2.

The access site, owned by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), is located 10 miles northwest of Hoquiam on U.S. Route 101.

The closure is necessary to replace a culvert under the service road, owned and maintained by Rayonier. The closure will prevent all vehicle access to the WDFW water access site during those two days.

The WDFW will provide status updates http://wdfw.wa.gov/lands/water_access/30206/.

Comments