Crews to Close US 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge for WSDOT Inspection

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 8-9, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will close the US 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge over the Hoquiam River to conduct a regularly-scheduled bridge inspection.

During this inspection, eastbound drivers will be detoured to the nearby Riverside Avenue Bridge, which will temporarily be configured to host a single lane of traffic in each direction. Drivers are advised to plan extra time for commutes and travel through the area during this work. In the event of severe weather conditions, the inspection could be rescheduled.

Additional information about WSDOT’s bridge inspection program is available at https://www.wsdot.wa.gov/Bridge/Reporting/Inspection.htm.

Comments