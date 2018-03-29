Creators of Broadway's "Rocktopia" say casting Train's Pat Monahan was "organic"

By Andrea Dresdale

Rocktopia, a Broadway show that mashes up classic rock with classical music, officially opened this past Monday, with Train frontman Pat Monahan as a special guest performer. The show marks Monahan’s Broadway debut, and Rocktopia‘s creators say his involvement was somewhat accidental.

“We came across a [mutual] connection, just by happenstance,” says Rob Evan, who co-created Rocktopia with Randall Fleischer. “It was organic. And his manager was like, ‘Y’know, Pat might be interested in this idea.’ And Randy and I looked at each other and we’re like, ‘He’s actually the right guy for this!'”

In his Rocktopia role, Pat gets to sing songs by three of his favorite groups — Led Zeppelin, Journey and Aerosmith — while backed by a rock band, a 20-member orchestra and a huge chorus.

Evan and Fleischer say Pat was eager to take on the challenge.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I wanna buy into this…because I really believe in this music that you guys are creating,’ Evan tells ABC Radio. “And that was kinda special.”

“That was the essential thing,” adds Fleischer. “Obviously, we’re gonna be interested in a star like that, but he had to be willing to come into our world. And ‘willing’ isn’t even the word — he was like, ‘My God, this is great, I wanna be a part of this.'”

When Monahan leaves Rocktopia on April 8, he’ll be replaced by a rotating lineup of famous rock singers, like Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, but Evan and Fleischer say they aren’t changing the show for each guest, citing the importance of their “vision.”

The one thing they did customize for Pat, though, is a special encore that mashes up Train’s “Drops of Jupiter” with “The Planets” by Gustav Holst, which Evan says is “kinda spectacular.”

Tickets for Rocktopia are available now.

