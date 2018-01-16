Cranberries singer's death not "suspicious;" friend said she sounded "full of life" hours before she died

Frank Hoensch/RedfernsThe shocking death of Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan at age 46 is not being treated as suspicious by police, reports the BBC. That means that the police don’t suspect foul play.

According to the BBC, a report is being complied for the coroner’s office, so it can investigate the cause of death. Police were called to a hotel in London’s Park Lane at nine in the morning on Monday, and pronounced O’Riordan dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, Dan Waite, a friend of the singer, says that Dolores left a voicemail on his phone just hours before she died. In a statement to People magazine, Waite says, “She sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week. The news of her passing is devastating.”

Dolores was in London to sing on a remix cover version of the Cranberries hit “Zombie” by the hard rock band Bad Wolves. In a Facebook posting, band member Tommy Vext wrote, “We are shocked and saddened at the news of Dolores’s passing, mere hours before she was to record vocals on our upcoming version of ‘Zombie.'”

He added, “‘Zombie’ is an incredibly personal song and although we are a hard rock band, we always felt the rawness and honesty she projected on stage and in her recordings was something to which all bands should aspire to…When we heard she liked our version and wanted to sing on it, it was the greatest compliment a new band…could have received.”

He concluded, “Our hearts are broken that we were not able to see this collaboration through and our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, loved ones and fans…we hope we can still make her proud by sharing our version of Zombie with the world.”

