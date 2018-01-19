Cranberries singer's cause of death won't be revealed until at least April; funeral set for Tuesday

By Music News Group

Photo by Andy EarlIt appears that it’ll be a while before the public learns the cause of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan‘s death.

O’Riordan was found dead on Monday, January 15, in a hotel room in London. The 46-year-old singer was in town to record guest vocals for a cover of the Cranberries hit “Zombie” by the hard rock band Bad Wolves.

According to The Guardian, a postmortem examination has already been conducted, but coroner Shirley Radcliffe adjourned the inquest hearing until April 3, at which time it will be determined when to release the results of the autopsy.

However, Rolling Stone reports that there’s a chance O’Riordan’s family may be informed of the results before the April hearing, and that they would then have the option of releasing the findings to the public at an earlier date.

Meanwhile, O’Riordan will be buried in Ireland alongside her father at Caherelly Cemetery in County Limerick, on Tuesday, January 23, according to People magazine.

The BBC reports that the burial will be preceded that day by a private funeral at the Church of St. Ailbe in Ballybricken, County Limerick. A public service will be held Sunday at Saint Joseph’s Church in the city of Limerick.

