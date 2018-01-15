Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46

By Andrea Dresdale

Anthony Pidgeon/RedfernsDolores O’Riordan, lead singer of the best-selling ’90s Irish group The Cranberries, has died.

The Limerick Leader reported on Monday that Dolores, 46, had passed away. A spokesperson confirmed to the paper, “Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time. “

The statement provided to the BBC added, “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Dolores’ distinctive, lilting voice led the Cranberries to international fame in the ’90s, thanks to hits like “Linger,” “Dreams” and “Zombie.” They sold over 40 million records worldwide before taking a hiatus in 2003. In 2009, they reformed and released the album Roses in 2012.

In April of 2017, the band released an acoustic album that featured orchestral arrangements of their previous hits, as well as a few new songs. A 2017 tour of Europe and the U.S. as canceled due to Dolores’ health issues. Also in 2017, she announced that she’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

O’Riordan released two solo albums: 2007’s Are You Listening? and 2009’s No Baggage.

On December 20, O’Riordan tweeted, “Hi All, Dolores here. Feeling good! I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band. Really enjoyed it! Happy Christmas to all our fans!! Xo.”

