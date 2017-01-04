Crab boats tied up as strike extends up and down West Coast

Dungeness crab could be harder to come by if hundreds of fishing boats remain tied up at docks from California to Washington state amid a dispute between crabbers and seafood processors over the price of the sought-after crustaceans.

The Associated Press reports the commercial Dungeness crab season along the West Coast opened in waves this year, with crabbers initially getting $3 a pound.

Ken Bates, vice president of the Humboldt Fishermen’s Marketing Association, says one of the largest seafood processors dropped the price to $2.75 a pound to local fishermen just before Christmas.

He said Dungeness prices could go lower in following seasons if that lower price holds.

