Could Katy Perry be joining revived “American Idol”?

Olivia BeeAccording to The Hollywood Reporter, Katy Perry is in “active talks” to join the ABC revival of American Idol.

An ABC rep would not comment for The Hollywood Reporter story, but signing Katy would be a huge boost for the new Idol after two of its most famous contestants — original champ Kelly Clarkson and season-three finalist Jennifer Hudson — joined NBC’s The Voice.

Katy served as a guest judge during auditions during season nine of American Idol and on the U.K.’s The X Factor in 2010, but this would be Katy’s first full-time TV gig.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer turned down a multi-million-dollar deal to join The Voice in the past.

The industry trade magazine suggests a deal with Katy could come sooner rather than later. According to the publication, ABC is hoping to line up details of the new American Idol before meeting with advertising executives later this week.

ABC’s American Idol reboot is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2018.

