Cosmopolis School District to Auction Old Playground Equipment as Fundraising Continues for Replacement

As emergency repairs continue at Cosmopolis Elementary School, Superintendent Cherie Patterson says they’re moving closer to their fundraising goals to replace the playground equipment.

Patterson said in a press release over the weekend, “I am pleased to announce that several more large donations have been received by the District to be used for the purchase of a new playground toy at Cosmopolis Elementary School.”

The Sierra Pacific Foundation donated $5,000, Five Star Dealerships $500 and Les Schwab Tire Centers $500 along with the previous donations received by the Grays Harbor Community Foundation ($25,000) and Cosmo Specialty Fibers ($10,000).

Patterson added, “To date, the District has received over $45,000 towards our goal of $152,000 which not only pays for the new play toy but the fall protection material along with installation and freight charges.”

Last winter the school board declared an emergency after staff discovered that the ground underneath the 30-year-old wooden equipment is moving, and trying to take portions of the school with it.Patterson said staff engaged a team of experts including a geotechnical engineer, civil engineer, and architect that confirmed a portion of the building’s structural system had shifted due to soil movement. The cause was from a disintegrated drainage system. The District was awarded an Emergency Repair Grant in the amount of $559,939 by the State to properly address damage from this situation. The school board selected Rognlin’s Inc. of Aberdeen to complete the emergency repairs and Rognlin’s plans to complete the work this summer.

Unfortunately the Emergency Repair Grant did not allow the funds to be used for the replacement of the wooden play structure which sat on top of disintegrated drainage system. As the District began with the repairs, it was determined that four pieces of vintage equipment did not meet today’s code requirements, therefore it is not permitted to re-install the older equipment. The result is that the students are losing not one, but four pieces of play equipment. A new piece of playground equipment that will accommodate 65 students, needs to be purchased.

The Cosmopolis School District is still accepting donations and recommends sending the money directly to the school, PO Box 479, Cosmopolis, WA 98537. A GoFundMe page was established but there have been complications with this method and a portion of each donation remains with GoFundMe rather than the full amount going to the school’s project.

The old playground equipment and other items will be for sale and sold to the highest bidder. Bids must be received by Thursday, June 22, at Noon. Public sale of the remaining equipment and other surplused items will be Friday, June 23 in the school’s cafeteria from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM. A list of items will be placed on the District’s website, www.cosmopolisschool.com.

