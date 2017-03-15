Cosmopolis Man Arrested After Police Respond to Weapons Complaint in Aberdeen

A Cosmopolis man was arrested after police say he discharged a firearm during a dispute in Aberdeen earlier this week. Lieutenant Kevin S. Darst with the Aberdeen Police Department said that at about 1:46 AM March 10th, officers responded to the 300 block of S West Blvd for a gunshots fired complaint. Dispatch advised that a white Honda passenger car was involved and was still on scene, unoccupied. They also advised that a maroon Toyota Camry was also involved, and had left the scene, headed southbound.

Officers contacted the complainant and tracked down several other witnesses. They advised that the suspect, later identified as Joseph D. Palmer, a white male with a Cosmopolis address, was arguing with people in front of the complainant’s home. The complainant asked them to keep it down and Palmer got into an argument with him. Palmer tried to provoke him into a fight and then fired a single gunshot as he walked away. The complainant told the officers that the firearm sounded like a .40 or .45 Caliber handgun. The officers located the casing from the fired round and developed probable cause to arrest Palmer. The casing was a .40 caliber shell.

The officers searched the area for Palmer who was seen walking away from the scene toward Cosmopolis. A K-9 was called in to search, but they could not locate the suspect. The officers located the suspect at his home is Cosmopolis later that same night. He was arrested without further incident and transported to jail. He was cited for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Felon in possession of a firearm.

