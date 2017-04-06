Cosmopolis Lions Club Hopes You ‘See’ Recycle for Sight Drop Boxes

As spring cleaning gets underway, the Cosmopolis Lions are asking people to look through dresser drawers and closets for used eyeglasses and donate them to the Lions Recycle for Sight program.

During the month of May the Cosmopolis Lions Club will be emphasizing the collection of used prescription eyeglasses and prescription and non-prescription sunglasses as part of a unique recycling program.

The collected glasses will be cleaned and prepared for distribution in developing countries where eye care is often unaffordable and inaccessible. “We need everyone to donate their used eyeglasses,” said Lion Rod Matye, “In most developing countries, an eye exam can cost as much as one month’s wages and a single eye doctor may serve a community of hundreds of thousands of people.”

The donated glasses will be shipped to the NW Regional Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center where they will be cleaned, categorized by prescription and prepared for distribution by Lions and other groups.

The Cosmopolis Lions will be out May 5th through May 7th for the annual White Cane fundraising event at the following locations: 1). The Cosmopolis Post Office 114 F St. Cosmopolis; 2). Swanson’s Food, 217 N. Boone St. Aberdeen and 3). Dennis Company 220 N. Boone St. Aberdeen

You may also donate used glasses (including sunglasses and reading glasses), by placing them in the specially marked Lions Recycle for Sight collection boxes at these locations.

The Cosmopolis Lions Club has 43 members and meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday at 6:30pm at 601 2nd St.. Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Cosmopolis Lions Club, please contact us at 533-7779 or stop by on our meeting dates.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in 205 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the website at lionsclubs.org.

Lions Recycle for Sight

In just about any dresser drawer, one can find a pair of eyeglasses that are no longer being used. That same pair of eyeglasses can change another person’s life.

That’s why we started the Lions Recycle for Sight program. Everyone can help.

Throughout the year, Lions, Leos and other volunteers collect used eyeglasses and deliver them to regional Lions Eyeglass Recycling Centers (LERCs). LERC volunteers clean, sort by prescription strength and package the glasses. Most of the recycled glasses are distributed to people in need in developing countries where they will have the greatest impact.

Eyeglass Recycling – How You Can Help

If you have used eyeglasses you no longer need, you can donate them now. Lions accept prescription and reading glasses, sunglasses and plastic and metal frames. Children’s glasses are especially needed. Here’s how you can help.

