Cosmopolis Elementary School Seeks Support to Replace Playground Equipment

The Cosmopolis Elementary School is asking the public for support to replace their playground equipment after discovering that the ground underneath the 30-year-old gym is moving, and trying to take portions of the school with it.

Principal Cherie Patterson said yesterday, “the school district has determined that we have a disintegrating drainage system, and that encompasses the entire playground.”

Patterson said the Cosmopolis School District Board of Directors declared an emergency for building repairs at Cosmopolis Elementary School, “Water is not moving away from the building. As a result, we noticed that the concrete was starting to sink by the covered play area and the sidewalks. Which caused that to sink and the posts that are holding up the roof to put stress on the roof.”

The District engaged a team of experts including a geotechnical engineer, civil engineer, and architect that confirmed a portion of the building’s structural system had shifted due to soil movement.

The cause appears to be from a disintegrated drainage system. The District was recently awarded an Emergency Repair Grant in the amount of $559,939 by the State to properly address damage from this situation.

The school board selected Rognlin’s Inc. of Aberdeen to complete the first phase of the emergency repairs. However, they won’t be able to reinstall the older playground equipment due to obvious liability issues.

Patterson said, “Unfortunately the playground sits on top of the drainage system so the entire playground has to be excavated out.” The 5-inch wooden poles that make up the equipment are grayed and smooth from years of use, the entire structure looks more like a pile of driftwood than a safe playground.

The wooden play structure does not meet today’s code requirements and no contractor will re-install it due to liability reasons, therefore a new piece of playground equipment that will accommodate 65 students, needs to be purchased. Replacement fall protection material also needs to be acquired. Patterson said three smaller pieces of equipment on the playground will be able to be reused.

The first phase of emergency repairs begins on Monday with the closure of the entire playground area and traffic revisions in the 1400 block of Fourth street.

The Cosmopolis Police Department reports that new signs will be placed soon along with a temporary barricade on Fourth at C Street.

Patterson said the breezeway that connects the third and fourth street sides of the school will also have to be dismantled, to make room for heavy equipment required to make the repairs.

The cost of the play equipment, fall protection material, installation, freight, and sales tax will be $152,000. Patterson noted that the school has already received two large donations, $25,000 from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation and $10,000 from Cosmo Specialty Fibers which leaves $117,000 left to reach our goal.

The Cosmopolis School District has set up a GoFundMe request to raise money for a new playground toy and fall protection material. You may also provide a donation directly to the school by making checks payable to Cosmopolis Elementary School and should write “playground equipment” in the subject line.

https://www.gofundme.com/cosmopolis-school-playground

Patterson added, “This situation was not anticipated and losing such a large piece of equipment will have a negative impact on our students. The children love playing on the Big Toy as it has slides, monkey bars, fireman’s pole, multiple tiers for active play and more. Please help the children of Cosmopolis by donating funds to replace this well-loved piece of playground equipment.”

